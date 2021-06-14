El Salvador First Country To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender

El Salvador has become the first country to approve Bitcoin as legal tender, with President Bukele claiming it will increase financial inclusion for the 70% of residents without bank accounts, despite critics warning of the cryptocurrency’s high volatility. What do you think?

“If being embraced by an autocrat doesn’t legitimize bitcoin, I don’t know what will.” Owen Vogel • Tracksuit Tailor

“Yeah, I thought bitcoin would help me get rich too.” Sid Abdullah • Systems Analyst