Election Almost Over

With less than one week until polls close, the nation continued its sprint to finish one of the most contentious and exhausting elections in recent history as early voter count rose to over half of 2016’s final turnout. What do you think?

“Hard to believe that in just five days, everything will finally go back to norm al.” Doug Deacon • Smile Coach

“Eh, they say that every four years.” Natalie French • Giardiniera Collector