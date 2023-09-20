Elizabeth Holmes And ‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Have ‘Bonded’ In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has reportedly made friends with ex-Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah in prison, with Shah’s reps claiming “they’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change.” What do you think?
“Bad move. You’re supposed to beat down the first Real Housewife you see.”
Mira Stanton, Freelance Affixer
“Aw, prison sounds nice.”
Bryce Shapiro, Pet Clothier
“Just tell me what channel it’s on.”
Newel Mishra, Systems Analyst