A jury found Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, guilty of four out of 11 federal charges, including three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. What do you think?
“Luckily, at her age, she still has her best cons ahead of her.”
Bridget Sanidopoulos • Aquarium Broker
Advertisement
“These days, it’s hard to tell which shadowy corporations you can trust with your DNA.”
Sergio Donlan • Eczema Healer
“What if I told you I’d developed a way to get it down to two counts?”
Kenton Bloom • Senior Generalist