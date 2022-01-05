A jury found Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, guilty of four out of 11 federal charges, including three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. What do you think?



“ Luckily, at her age, she still has her best cons ahead of her. ” Bridget Sanidopoulos • Aquarium Broker

“These days, it’s hard to tell which shadowy corporations you can trust with your DNA.” Sergio Donlan • Eczema Healer