Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed start-up Theranos, has been sentenced to 11.25 years for fraud after deceiving investors about the purported efficacy of her company’s blood-testing technology. What do you think?

“She must pay the price for what she did to Walgreens.” Ken Molina, Corncob Inspector

“Is that the typical sentencing for unrepentant white-collar sociopaths?” Leo Acosta, Shock Jock Trainer