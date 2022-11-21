Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed start-up Theranos, has been sentenced to 11.25 years for fraud after deceiving investors about the purported efficacy of her company’s blood-testing technology. What do you think?
“She must pay the price for what she did to Walgreens.”
Ken Molina, Corncob Inspector
“Is that the typical sentencing for unrepentant white-collar sociopaths?”
Leo Acosta, Shock Jock Trainer
“I worry this could discourage others from defrauding investors.”
Phoebe Hinton, Unemployed