Elizabeth Warren Suspends Presidential Campaign

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced that she is dropping out of the presidential race after struggling to gain traction in the primary, but has not yet announced who she is backing as both Sanders and Biden seek her endorsement. What do you think?

“I don’t know why, but I suddenly find her more likable now that she’s no longer seeking a position of executive authority.” Doyle Lewis • Knife Sharpener

“If she endorses herself, she might still be able to win this thing.” Kenny Norris • Fish Hook Bender

