American Voices

Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam Will Not Have Guns In ‘Looney Tunes’ Reboot

Vol 56 Issue 23
Vol 56 Issue 23Opinion

Producers for HBO Max’s new Looney Tunes say the show will not include guns and that Elmer Fudd will hunt Bugs Bunny with a scythe, though the series will still feature other forms of cartoon violence such as explosives and other Acme products. What do you think?

“Those producers better be ready to answer for the surge in scythe-related violence this will ultimately inspire.”

Orville PerkelSock Darner

“That’s smart. Statistically, cartoon hunters with guns end up hurting themselves 100% of the time.”

Andrew MorroEvidence Planter

“I’ll miss Elmer Fudd’s rifle, but I agree there are plenty of other funny ways to murder someone.”

Brianna Cimini • 2nd Violinist

