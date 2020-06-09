Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam Will Not Have Guns In ‘Looney Tunes’ Reboot

Producers for HBO Max’s new Looney Tunes say the show will not include guns and that Elmer Fudd will hunt Bugs Bunny with a scythe, though the series will still feature other forms of cartoon violence such as explosives and other Acme products. What do you think?

“Those p roducers better be ready to answer for the surge in scythe-related violence this will ultimately inspire.” Orville Perkel • Sock Darner

“That’s smart. Statistically, cartoon hunters with guns end up hurting themselves 100% of the time.” Andrew Morro • Evidence Planter

“I’ll miss Elmer Fudd’s rifle, but I agree there are plenty of other funny ways to murder someone.” Brianna Cimini • 2nd Violinist