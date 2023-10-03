Elon Musk Axes Twitter Election Integrity Team Ahead Of 2024 Elections

Elon Musk has reportedly fired the election integrity team at X, formerly known as Twitter, less than a month after pledging to expand the safety and elections teams. What do you think?
“He’s still allowing the election, so what’s the problem?”
Jack Thorpe, Freelance Mourner
This Week's Most Viral News: June 2, 2023
“Wow, even Facebook has a sham election integrity group.”
T.J. McCord, Systems Analyst
“Active twitter users shouldn’t be allowed to vote anyway.”
Dean Morely, Paranormal Guide