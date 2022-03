SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” fight for the fate of Ukraine in a tweet directed at the Kremlin’s official account. What do you think?

“Interesting. Usually he only threatens the safety of his employees and customers.” Scarlet Camhi, Suitor Assessor

“There’s no reason for this to turn violent.” Joseph Radz, Apology Coach