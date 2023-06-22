America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Elon Musk Declares ‘Cisgender’ Will Be Considered Slur On Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that certain words used to identify non-transgender people, like “cis” and “cisgender,” are now “considered slurs.” What do you think?

“I shudder to think anybody would ever use a slur on Twitter.”

Jenna Gulotta, Coping Strategist

“So does that mean Twitter will do everything in its power to let people use them free of consequence?”

Brent Knopf, Long-Haul Bicyclist

“Now I know exactly how it feels to be Black.”

Anthony Forsyth, Freelance Transcriber