Elon Musk has chosen NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino to become the new chief executive officer of Twitter, stepping into the role at a controversial and economically perilous time for the company. What do you think?

“I wish her luck on her first performance review with Catturd2.” Kathy Weida, Mug Tester

“I don’t trust a woman who uses a woke, gender-neutral title like CEO.” Robert Marcotte, Toxic Waste Removal

