Elon Musk has chosen NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino to become the new chief executive officer of Twitter, stepping into the role at a controversial and economically perilous time for the company. What do you think?
“I wish her luck on her first performance review with Catturd2.”
Kathy Weida, Mug Tester
“I don’t trust a woman who uses a woke, gender-neutral title like CEO.”
Robert Marcotte, Toxic Waste Removal
“She already has plenty of experience working at a dying platform like NBC.”
Sameer Gupta, Balloon Inflator