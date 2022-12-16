We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man after a sharp drop in the value of his shares in electric car company Tesla this year, losing the top spot to France’s Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of LVMH, the luxury group that owns brands like Louis Vuitton. What do you think?

“At least he still has his sense of humor.” Shane Guzman, Fossil Collector

“Luckily, he already has an inferiority complex.” Francisca Choi, Business Card Designer