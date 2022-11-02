Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he plans to charge Twitter users for using the blue verification checkmark, quickly lowering the amount to $8 per month after sparking criticism for suggesting a $19.99 monthly fee. What do you think?
“Can we pay more for a bigger checkmark?”
Hector Hoffman, Fiberglass Laminator
“Now how will I know if my death threats are going to the real Will Wheaton?”
Sloane Rupar, Fur Trapper
“A public town square is only as good as its entrance fee.”
Nolan O’Connor, Gambling Coach