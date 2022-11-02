Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he plans to charge Twitter users for using the blue verification checkmark, quickly lowering the amount to $8 per month after sparking criticism for suggesting a $19.99 monthly fee. What do you think?

“Can we pay more for a bigger checkmark?” Hector Hoffman, Fiberglass Laminator

“Now how will I know if my death threats are going to the real Will Wheaton?” Sloane Rupar, Fur Trapper