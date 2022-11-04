World’s richest person Elon Musk recently completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, taking it private and issuing plans for other major changes at the social media company. The Onion highlights Musk’s biggest new plans for Twitter’s future.



Eliminate such inefficiencies as middle management, corporate board, and user base

Flag and remove tweets containing nuance or subtlety

Fart button to press in case of harassment

No character limits for screeds against certain races and religions

Finally set up his own account

Block all biological children

New fees charging Twitter employees to work there

Relocate Black South African users to separate section of feed

Offer subscription for daily print edition of timeline

Sell for enormous loss in six months