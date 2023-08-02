America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Elon Musk’s X Sign Taken Down After Neighbors File Complaints

Twitter’s new X sign has been taken down after complaints from residents about intense light shining into homes and the sign lacking safety permits from the city. What do you think?

“We can’t let bureaucracy stifle the most annoying innovators of our time.”

Shelly Prechtel, Systems Analyst

“When has Musk’s technology ever put the public at risk?”

Ross Yanczer, Pecan Gatherer

“These people are just jealous of the creativity and genius that it takes to imagine a bright X.”

Chelsea Bujak, Taboo Specialist