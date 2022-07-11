Elon Musk says he is terminating his $44 billion agreement to purchase Twitter, claiming failure to comply with the merger agreement, with Twitter now planning on taking legal action to enforce the deal. What do you think?

“If false and misleading statements were enough to scare him off, maybe he was never cut out for Twitter.” Christian Bradley, Party Surveyor

“Thank God. I would hate it if a rich person owned a website I use.” Barney Stanton, Fitted Sheet Folder

“I’m sure they’ll come to an agreement he can also back out of.” Molly Crenshaw, Food Technologist