Elon Musk Sues Mark Zuckerberg For Being Better At Profiting Off Someone Else’s Idea

SAN FRANCISCO—Claiming the Meta CEO violated his intellectual property rights, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg Friday for being better at profiting off someone else’s idea. “He clearly violated the law by copying my idea of taking another person’s idea, but making way more money off it than I would have,” said Musk, adding that Zuckerberg misappropriated his trade secret to take full credit for someone else’s creation, but instead turned it into a money-making venture instead of a complete failure. “If you want to take someone else’s idea, that’s fine, but to not immediately lose billions of dollars after doing so infringes on my rights as a tech entrepreneur who is bad at making business decisions and has never had a single original idea in his entire life. I demand that Zuckerberg immediately cease and desist from doing what I do and being way more successful at it.” At press time, Musk was searching for another company with ideas he could buy to use against Zuckerberg in court before inevitably running it into the ground.

