Twitter has accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media company and take it private in a $44 billion deal that will put the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. What do you think?
“I’m glad he’s finally found a way to make his voice heard.”
Jeff Pu, Cowboy Haberdasher
“He’s always at the forefront of the newest technology.”
Kylie Goldin, Prayer Writer
“It’s about time Twitter had an owner that reflected how awful the site is.”
Leor Ketcham, Unemployed