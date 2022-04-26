Twitter has accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media company and take it private in a $44 billion deal that will put the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. What do you think?

“I’m glad he’s finally found a way to make his voice heard.” Jeff Pu, Cowboy Haberdasher

“He’s always at the forefront of the newest technology.” Kylie Goldin, Prayer Writer