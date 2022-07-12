AUSTIN, TX—In an effort to back out of the $44 billion offer to buy the social media company, Elon Musk reportedly deleted the Twitter app from his phone on Tuesday. “God, this whole thing has turned into such a nightmare—it’s time to end this mess once and for all,” said the 51-year-old Tesla CEO, who slowly pressed his thumb over the app’s icon and nodded with satisfaction as he erased his connection to the company forever. “There we go, that should do it. Now that’s a loophole none of Twitter’s lawyers saw coming. Who owes who $1 billion now? I’ll restart my phone too, just to be sure.” At press time, a confused Musk had reached out to his engineers to ask what was the difference between deleting and removing an app from his home screen.

