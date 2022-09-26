President Biden has awarded Sir Elton John with the National Humanities Medal for his advocacy in the global fight against HIV/AIDs, surprising the music icon following a performance on the South Lawn of the White House. What do you think?

“I guess Preside nt Biden felt bad about Elton doing the gig for free.” Dominique Mostyn, Plan Setter

“And yet, no recognition for his years of dedicated advocacy for the velour tracksuit.” Ethan Grimmett, Gas Siphoner