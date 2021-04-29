Embarrassed CIA Interrogator Realizing He Forgot To Ask Suspect What His Name Is

WASHINGTON—Admitting it was far too late into his line of questioning to backtrack, CIA interrogator David Fromm was reportedly embarrassed Thursday after realizing that he forgot to ask the suspect for his name. “God, I guess I’ll just have to keep calling him ‘buddy,’” said a blushing Fromm, who braced for the suspect to give him a look of disappointment with his nearly swollen- shut eyes. “I just feel like an idiot ’ cause I’ve been punching this guy for a half hour. I tried skirting around it by asking him who he works for, but that didn’t help. I think it starts with an A? No, no, I’m thinking of his co-conspirator, Andrew.” At press time, a relieved Fromm realized he would no longer need to ask after killing the suspect.