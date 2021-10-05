Rapper Eminem has opened a new restaurant in Detroit called “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a reference to a lyric in “Lose Yourself,” with the performer serving the first 10 customers of the walk-up-only restaurant himself. What do you think?

“It’s incredible that 8 Mile could inspire anything at all.” Norman Rhodes, Substitute Professor

“Guess I need to listen to the entire album to understand what spaghetti is.” Ishan Patel, Skeleton Assembler