Rapper Eminem has opened a new restaurant in Detroit called “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a reference to a lyric in “Lose Yourself,” with the performer serving the first 10 customers of the walk-up-only restaurant himself. What do you think?
“It’s incredible that 8 Mile could inspire anything at all.”
Norman Rhodes, Substitute Professor
“Guess I need to listen to the entire album to understand what spaghetti is.”
Ishan Patel, Skeleton Assembler
“I hope this encourages other artists to revisit their lyrics for new ways to exploit their fans.”
Kaydee Waddingham, Asset Collector