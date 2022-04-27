French President Emmanuel Macron has won reelection against far-right candidate Marie Le Pen, making Macron the first French president in 20 years to win reelection since Jacque Chirac defeated Le Pen’s father in 2002. What do you think?

“Voters probably got con fused because the ballot was in French.” Tanya Marien, Systems Analyst

“Good to know other Western democracies are also barely hanging on.” Gordon Sturdevant, Dance Captain