Unless you want to look like a fucking dumbass, it’s usually best to avoid texting teens at all costs. But if you absolutely must, here are the emojis that Gen Z hates the most and why.
Clapping Hands
Clapping Hands
What exactly is left in this doomed world for young people to applaud?
Smiling Face With Sunglasses
Smiling Face With Sunglasses
Is it that hard to write, “I’m cool like a yellow face wearing sunglasses”?
Jeans
Jeans
Body-shames people too large to fit into 32-by-32 pixels.
Bearded Man
Bearded Man
Long story, but the guy’s actually kind of a dick.
Spider
Spider
Ahh!!! Fuck!
Old Woman
Old Woman
This is a picture of an old person. He looks to be 40 or something. Only old people would send this, probably to other old people or something.
Kissing Cat
Kissing Cat
There’s nothing “lit” about bestiality.
Face With Cowboy Hat
Face With Cowboy Hat
It reminds them too much of the cowboy hat shortage their generation faces, which didn’t effect prior generations.
Upside-Down Face
Upside-Down Face
Ableist.
Mobile Phone Off
Mobile Phone Off
They probably hate this one because they’re addicted to their dang cell phones!
Purple Circle
Purple Circle
Don’t be surprised when Gen Z tries to use cancel culture against the universally beloved purple circle.
Finnish Flag
Finnish Flag
Finland sucks.
Mechanical Arm
Mechanical Arm
Gen Z strongly opposes the encroachment of androids into bodybuilding spheres, a practice that renders flesh and blood completely obsolete.
Floppy Disk
Floppy Disk
The fuck is that?
Eight O’Clock
Eight O’Clock
Gen Z prefers 11 o’clock.
‘Okay’ Hand Sign
‘Okay’ Hand Sign
Only okay if you identify as a Nazi; otherwise, it’s cultural appropriation.
Kuwaiti Flag
Kuwaiti Flag
It’s just a cheugy rip-off of the UAE’s flag.
Top Hat
Top Hat
The top hat emoji does nothing but make the recipient feel foolish by conjuring feelings of being deceived by close-up street magic.
Thumbs-Down
Thumbs-Down
Perceived as a passive-aggressive way to communicate that the Roman emperor has decided you will die to satisfy the audience.
House
House
The generation finds this emoji unrealistic, as they will never be able to afford a home of their own.