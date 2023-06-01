CHARLESTON, SC—Opening up on the campaign trail about his personal experiences of overcoming adversity, an emotional Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) told supporters Thursday about a time he was followed through the aisles of a Walgreens just for being Republican. “As soon as I walked in the door, the employees looked me up and down and whispered to each other, no doubt deciding I was a person who couldn’t be trusted just because of my political views,” said Scott, explaining that in America people like him had been discriminated against for a long time simply for supporting tax cuts for large corporations and the wealthiest Americans. “That day at the drugstore, I was continually asked if I was ‘going to buy that’ by workers who I assume were singling me out because they know I’m anti-abortion and have opposed raising the federal minimum wage above $7.25 per hour. It isn’t right that everyone in the store looked at me nervously, seeing only a vocal proponent of allowing citizens to carry concealed firearms everywhere they go. But unfortunately, that’s the way this country treats people of conservative values.” Scott added that on the way home from Walgreens that day, he was pulled over by police officers who, repeatedly and without cause, praised him for “driving while Republican.”