NEW YORK—Noting the abrupt and dramatic shift in the man’s attitude toward work, Lindwasser Insurance Group president Brad Lindwasser told reporters Monday that one of his employees who regularly complained about not having enough days off was suddenly upset about getting fired. “He was always saying he needed more time away from work, and he has it now, so I really don’t understand what the problem is,” said Lindwasser, explaining that he had hoped the outgoing employee, Ed Pinzetti, would be excited about getting let go from the company after 10 years of tireless service and finally being able to take the trip to Shenandoah National Park he often talked about. “Last year Ed told me he was overworked and needed to see his family more, and now that he has the opportunity to stay home with his newborn son, he just seems angry. The guy wants more free time, I lay him off, I even make his termination effective immediately—which I didn’t have to do—and this is the thanks I get. Look, if he really wanted to work in this office, why was he always asking for a vacation from it? It makes no sense.” Lindwasser added that Pinzetti should also appreciate no longer having to pay the health insurance premiums he always thought were too expensive.