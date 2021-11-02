TACOMA, WA—Warning their coworker to tread lightly or face serious consequences, office sources confirmed Tuesday that employee Erik Greshel was on thin ice after taking an allotted personal day. “Jesus, that guy is really playing with fire by using one of his management-offered vacation days,” said coworker Carol Fowler, explaining that Greshel had been courting disaster ever since he started taking the full thirty minute lunch break outlined in the employee manual. “It’s crazy. He didn’t apologize to our boss or give some defensive explanation. He just put in his formal PTO request and then didn’t show up to the office. It was bad enough when he tried to pull the same thing for major national holidays, but this is out of control.” At press time, Greshel had been laid off after after human resources discovered he was doing non-work related tasks on personal time.

