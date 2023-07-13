Empowering Nike Ad Challenges Viewer To Get Up Out Of Fetal Position

BEAVERTON, OR—As part of the brand’s renewed effort to appeal to the average consumer, Nike rolled out an empowering new ad Thursday challenging viewers to just try getting up from the fetal position. “Come on, pal, you can do it,” said tennis star Serena Williams who, along with football quarterback Russell Wilson, basketball player Kevin Durant, and golfer Nelly Korda, is featured in the ad campaign encouraging viewers to stop clutching their legs and instead attempt to stand up. “Don’t be afraid. You don’t have to run, or jump, or do anything too hard. Really, just sitting up is enough. You’re stronger than you think. Maybe try getting on your hands and knees and crawling out of your bedroom. Turn on the light or open a window. With Nike’s breathable fabrics, you can feel confident that you can expose yourself to the outside world without dying. We promise.” Nike also touted the release of a new polyester emesis bag that customers can dry-heave into if they get too overwhelmed.

