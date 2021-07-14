Engagement Ring Sales Skyrocketing As U.S. Recovers From Covid-19

Fine jewelers say they saw massive spikes in demand and sales in April and May for engagement rings, following more access to Covid-19 vaccinations throughout the United States. What do you think?
“I’d still like to see how my relationship holds up under a few more diseases.”
Lottie Fairbanks, MultiTasker
“Luckily, three months’ salary to spend on a ring, thanks to Covid, is only $200.”
Ernesto Richardson, Remote Control Programmer
“There must be a real sense of relief running through the blood diamond industry.”
Jeremiah Houghton, Unemployed