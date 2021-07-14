America's Finest News Source.
Engagement Ring Sales Skyrocketing As U.S. Recovers From Covid-19

Fine jewelers say they saw massive spikes in demand and sales in April and May for engagement rings, following more access to Covid-19 vaccinations throughout the United States. What do you think?

“I’d still like to see how my relationship holds up under a few more diseases.”

Lottie Fairbanks, MultiTasker

“Luckily, three months’ salary to spend on a ring, thanks to Covid, is only $200.”

Ernesto Richardson, Remote Control Programmer

“There must be a real sense of relief running through the blood diamond industry.”

Jeremiah Houghton, Unemployed