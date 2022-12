We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new census report shows that England is no longer majority Christian, with those claiming Christianity falling from 59% in 2011 to 46%, and citizens claiming no religion rising 12%. What do you think?

“We were right to fe ar Beatlemania.” Kerrie Calamia, Battery Disposer

“See, this is why countries need to mention God on their money.” Chester Carrillo, Genetic Counselor