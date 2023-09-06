Enlightened Baby Boomer Understands That Younger Generation Isn’t To Blame For Problems Minorities Caused

EDINA, MN—Saying it wasn’t fair to put all the blame on millennials and Generation Z, enlightened baby boomer Fred Billinger explained Wednesday that America’s youth could hardly be held responsible for all the problems minorities had caused. “A lot of my friends say the country is headed in the wrong direction because people in their 20s and 30s don’t want to work hard, but that completely overlooks all the societal decay brought on by Blacks, Mexicans, and gays,” said Billinger, 74, who told reporters how fearmongering in the media had convinced many his age that young people were eroding the nation’s values, but he knew the fault really lay with various people of color and, especially, the trans community. “Look, every generation thinks the one that comes after it lazy. My own parents thought my generation was bringing about the end of civilization by listening to rock and roll. How ridiculous was that? No, the people corrupting American values and refusing to work hard are the immigrants. It’s always been that way, whether it’s the illegals on our southern border, the Arabs, the Chinese, the Catholics, you name it.” Billinger went on to state that today’s young people were doing the best they could to navigate an economic system created by and managed for the benefit of the Jews.