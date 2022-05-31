HOUSTON—Touting the energy company’s reemergence as the right business decision at the right time, Enron announced Tuesday that it was reopening. “We’re excited to be back and we’re looking toward the future,” said Jeffrey Skilling, who will be reassuming his role as CEO to oversee a vast portfolio already spanning thousands of assets across 19 countries. “Enron has seen enormous excitement on Wall Street. We’re striking while the iron is hot, as there’s an obvious market opportunity for Enron to reestablish itself as one of the leading energy commodities traders in the world. We’ve had several successful funding rounds totaling over $26 billion, which include all the major banks, previous Enron investors like Janus Capital and Alliance Capital, and first-time Enron investors like Andreesen Horowitz and Polaris Partners. Those investors will have seats on our board of directors, alongside longtime Enron board members Norman Blake, Ronnie Chan, and John Wakeham. We’ve already hired 13,000 employee stakeholders worldwide, many of whom will report to our temporary headquarters in Houston until construction is completed on the Kenneth Lay Memorial Complex in 2025. There’s a whole lot we’re looking forward to doing in the energy-trading space, not to mention fracking, mining, and water futures, and we’re hitting the ground running. We feel confident that 2022 is going to be Enron’s year.” Skilling reportedly also assured any skeptics of Enron’s reopening that the company would take all available steps to prevent any financial improprieties by working with the newly reopened prestigious audit and accounting firm Arthur Andersen.

