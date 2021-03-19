Entenmanntologist Pins Rare Raspberry Crème-Filled Pop’ette To Display Under Glass

SECAUCUS, NJ—Expressing astonishment to discover such a remarkably intact specimen from the baked treats subgenus, top entenmanntologist Richard Stephens pinned a rare raspberry crème- filled Pop’ette Friday to display under glass. “It took years of searching through some of the least-traveled pastry displays at Wegmans and Kroger, but a find of this magnitude deserves a place of pride in my collection,” said Stephens, marveling at the colorful icing patterns and unique crumble toppings that distinguished this rarely seen example of the delectable species as he attempted to pin it in place next to the preserved remains of a powdered Pop’ette acquired at a distant Stop & Shop off I-95. “Many of my entenmanntological peers believed this variety of Pop’ette went extinct years ago. At last, we have proof that its deliciousness remains untamed.” At press time, Stephens was brushing crumbs from his beard while telling reporters that the Pop’ette had regretfully flown away.