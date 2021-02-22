Entire California School Board Resigns After Mocking Parents In Accidental Livestream

Members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board resigned after a “hot mic” virtual meeting revealed them ridiculing parents, suggesting they wanted to get their “babysitters” back so they could smoke marijuana at home again. What do you think?

“It’s good to see the school board represent the students for once.” Inez Bufkin, Life Critic

“ So…are they going to babysit my kid or not?” Paul Owenby, Huffing Coach