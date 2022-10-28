Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. What do you think?

“But are our childr en worth it?” Solomon Clark, Shed Demolisher

“Back in my day, you could get 2,500 school buses for a nickel.” Osvaldo Eaton, Systems Analyst