Epic Games Cancels All In-Person Fortnite Tournaments For 2021

The makers of the online video game Fortnite confirmed there will be no in-person tournaments in 2021, including the Fortnite World Cup, due to Covid-19. What do you think?
“Had I know how this pandemic was going to impact esports I would have worn a mask.”
Dana Warkentin • Health Expert
“No livestream can capture the excitement of watching someone sit at a computer in real life.”
Todd Dunlop • Duck Deboner
“Now what am I going to do with my parents when they’re in town?”
Erik Siador • Glass Blower