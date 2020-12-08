America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Epic Games Cancels All In-Person Fortnite Tournaments For 2021

Opinion

The makers of the online video game Fortnite confirmed there will be no in-person tournaments in 2021, including the Fortnite World Cup, due to Covid-19. What do you think?

“Had I know how this pandemic was going to impact esports I would have worn a mask.”

Dana Warkentin • Health Expert

“No livestream can capture the excitement of watching someone sit at a computer in real life.”

Todd Dunlop • Duck Deboner

“Now what am I going to do with my parents when they’re in town?”

Erik Siador • Glass Blower

