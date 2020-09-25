America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Epic Games, Spotify, Match Group Band Together To Fight Apple’s App Store Policies

Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

Spotify, along with the developers behind Tinder and Fortnite, have announced a new nonprofit called the Coalition for App Fairness that seeks regulatory changes to Apple’s app store policies, which the group claims are anti-competitive and bad for consumers. What do you think?

“Why don’t these companies just form their own Apple app store?”

Elijah Montgomery • Systems Analyst

“I love when corporations fight over who gets to screw me more.”

CJ Zilberman • Distillation Expert

“It’s so painful to watch all my best friends fight.”

Patricia Wheeler • Germ Theory Opponent

