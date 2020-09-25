Epic Games, Spotify, Match Group Band Together To Fight Apple’s App Store Policies

Spotify, along with the developers behind Tinder and Fortnite, have announced a new nonprofit called the Coalition for App Fairness that seeks regulatory changes to Apple’s app store policies, which the group claims are anti-competitive and bad for consumers. What do you think?

“Why don ’t these companies just form their own Apple app store?” Elijah Montgomery • Systems Analyst

“I love when corporations fight over who gets to screw me more.” CJ Zilberman • Distillation Expert