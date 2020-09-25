Epic Games, Spotify, Match Group Band Together To Fight Apple’s App Store Policies

Spotify, along with the developers behind Tinder and Fortnite, have announced a new nonprofit called the Coalition for App Fairness that seeks regulatory changes to Apple’s app store policies, which the group claims are anti-competitive and bad for consumers. What do you think?
“Why don’t these companies just form their own Apple app store?”
Elijah Montgomery • Systems Analyst
“I love when corporations fight over who gets to screw me more.”
CJ Zilberman • Distillation Expert
“It’s so painful to watch all my best friends fight.”
Patricia Wheeler • Germ Theory Opponent