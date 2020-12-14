Erectile Dysfunction, Depression Medications Recalled After Packaging Mixup

Pharmaceutical distributor AvKare is recalling tablets of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, and the antidepressant medicine trazodone after a product mixup led to the two drugs being packaged together. What do you think?

“The dude who sells me pills behind the gas station would never make a mistake like this.” Ina Barclay • Fruit Butcher

Advertisement

“Some of the greatest ideas start out as complete accidents.” Gil Zamora • Purse Snatcher

“And I thought I was just excited to be less depressed.” Perry Spindel • Systems Analyst