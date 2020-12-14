Erectile Dysfunction, Depression Medications Recalled After Packaging Mixup

Pharmaceutical distributor AvKare is recalling tablets of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, and the antidepressant medicine trazodone after a product mixup led to the two drugs being packaged together. What do you think?
“The dude who sells me pills behind the gas station would never make a mistake like this.”
Ina Barclay • Fruit Butcher
“Some of the greatest ideas start out as complete accidents.”
Gil Zamora • Purse Snatcher
“And I thought I was just excited to be less depressed.”
Perry Spindel • Systems Analyst
Advertisement