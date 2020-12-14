America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Erectile Dysfunction, Depression Medications Recalled After Packaging Mixup

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 50
Vol 56 Issue 50Opinion

Pharmaceutical distributor AvKare is recalling tablets of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, and the antidepressant medicine trazodone after a product mixup led to the two drugs being packaged together. What do you think?

“The dude who sells me pills behind the gas station would never make a mistake like this.”

Ina Barclay • Fruit Butcher

Advertisement

“Some of the greatest ideas start out as complete accidents.”

Gil Zamora • Purse Snatcher

“And I thought I was just excited to be less depressed.”

Perry Spindel Systems Analyst

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter