NEW YORK—Newly sworn-in New York City mayor Eric Adams continued to fill integral positions in his administration Thursday when he reportedly appointed a deputy patsy for all future corruption probes. “I’ve known Wendell Baez for years, he has a great track record of taking the fall for elected officials through all strata of city government, and I know he’ll do well in this position,” said Adams, adding that the newly appointed deputy patsy would be leading a small team to absorb all criminal liability during any potential scrutiny of Adams for misappropriating funds, political patronage, or nepotism. “Mr. Baez will be working hand in hand with my administration to get out ahead of any corruption inquiries by installing people loyal to me in the district attorney’s office, as well as in any federal investigation team. Because of that, he’ll be well-positioned to take the blame when illicit arrangements come to light, making sure I keep my nose clean. New Yorkers can rest assured their mayor will do everything in his power to maintain plausible deniability and transfer the legal exposure onto someone else.” The deputy patsy was only one of several new Adams hires making waves, with the mayor having been criticized for promoting several current mid-level city officials to membership in his immediate family.