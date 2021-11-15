SAN FRANCISCO—Shouting over each other as guest Philip Rivers sat in awkward silence, ESPN2’s ManningCast devolved into a deeply uncomfortable argument Monday over whether their father should be put in a nursing home. “You know he’s been struggling and we can’t just bury our heads in the sand and pretend nothing is wrong,” said Eli Manning, who called Peyton’s compromise of hiring a live-in nurse a stop-gap measure that was not taking the issue seriously. “This isn’t easy for me Peyton, but you always just want to joke around and pretend nothing is wrong. Right now it’s just forgetting names, but what if someone tries to take advantage of him? What if he falls and can’t get help? I’m sorry if this makes you uncomfortable but this is our father we’re talking about and he needs us to do what’s best for him.” At press time, Peyton was asking Rivers for his take on whether putting their father in a home was akin to abandoning him.

