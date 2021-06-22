BRISTOL, CT—Seeking to bolster its baseball coverage and expand their reach to his 187 followers, ESPN announced Tuesday the hiring of a guy who follows Jayson Stark on Twitter as its new MLB analyst. “We’re thrilled to welcome Frank Campagna to ESPN and look forward to him bringing his nonstop Jayson Stark commentary and coverage to our team,” said senior deputy editor Mary Byrne, adding that @FrankCampa_84 has had a storied career since he burst onto the scene in 2011, responding to a Jayson Stark tweet asking his followers to name all five active members of the MLB’s 2000-Hit Club. “Frank clearly has the sort of passion and dedication that we want at ESPN. He’s out there day after day, hour after hour, replying to thousands of Jayson Stark tweets per year—and that’s only a small fraction of his output. He has also been known to compose his own tweets tagging Jayson Stark to congratulate him for ‘a big Phillies win last night’ or to wish Mr. Stark a ‘happy belated birthday’. But at the end of the day, Frank is also not afraid to ask Jayson Stark the tough questions, even if he has not gotten a direct answer from him to date.” At press time, Campagna had been fired after ESPN discovered hundred of tweets and DMs he had sent to Rachel Nichols.