Esports-Themed Restaurant Owner To Spend Whole Life Thinking It Went Under Because Of Covid

INDIANAPOLIS—Believing that the timing of his venture was the sole source of its failure, local esports-themed restaurant owner Dennis McLeish confirmed Thursday that he would spend the rest of his life thinking the business went under because of Covid-19. “Everything was totally going our way over the first few weeks, but then the pandemic hit, and boom—it just drained our business,” said McLeish, who was reportedly under the impression that the poorly lit 5,000-square-foot restaurant in a low-traffic area whose main selling point was the presence of numerous screens that diners could play games on would have lasted more than a few weeks in any scenario. “All the tournaments were canceled because of the virus, and without the big crowds of people coming to watch, it was pretty much curtains for us. It hurts to think about since I sank my life savings into this dream, and it would’ve worked if not for the pandemic.” At press time, the man had sold all his gaming consoles to pay lawyer fees.

