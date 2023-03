We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The European Space Agency proposed a new time zone for the Moon, saying there is a need to establish some synchronicity in how we tell time on the Moon as many countries race to explore it. What do you think?

“Good, I’ll need to know what time Chicago Fire will be airing next time I’m on the moon.” Kayla Dennin, Paperwork Collector

“Why not just say it’s always 3:25 p.m.?” Conrad Walsh, Unemployed