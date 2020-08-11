America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Eurovision Bringing Song Contest To America

The producers of the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual singing competition that features musicians from countries across Europe, announced a new American version of the show set to debut in 2021. What do you think?

“Sorry, but we fought a revolution to liberate ourselves from European song contests.”

Neil Talmage • Tire Repair Expert

“Hey, that’s perfect. The U.S. could really use another stupid fucking thing right now.”

StanLEy Carlberg • Gem Polisher

“America is more than capable of selecting its own next mediocre musical sensation.”

Trisha Latham • Electricity Denier

