Eurovision Bringing Song Contest To America

The producers of the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual singing competition that features musicians from countries across Europe, announced a new American version of the show set to debut in 2021. What do you think?
“Sorry, but we fought a revolution to liberate ourselves from European song contests.”
Neil Talmage • Tire Repair Expert
“Hey, that’s perfect. The U.S. could really use another stupid fucking thing right now.”
StanLEy Carlberg • Gem Polisher
“America is more than capable of selecting its own next mediocre musical sensation.”
Trisha Latham • Electricity Denier