The producers of the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual singing competition that features musicians from countries across Europe, announced a new American version of the show set to debut in 2021. What do you think?

“Sorry, but we fought a revolution to liberate ourselves from European song contests.” Neil Talmage • Tire Repair Expert

“Hey, that’s perfect. The U.S. could really use another stupid fucking thing right now.” StanLE y Carlberg • Gem Polisher