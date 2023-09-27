Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has pleaded “not guilty” to sweeping federal charges that accuse him of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts in exchange for political favors. The Onion examined every bribe the Democratic senator has accepted while in office, and this is what was found.
Handful Of Acorns
Menendez had already performed several political favors before realizing he easily could’ve gathered them himself.
Sterilite-Brand Gold Bar Storage Bin
To keep gold bars in.
Campaign Contributions
Oh, wait, these are actually the legal kinds of bribes.
$174,000 Senate Salary
Yearly payouts allegedly accepted as part of a quid pro quo with U.S. corporations and military contractors.
An Ultra-Comfy Robe
Shower time sure is a lot more fun with this mega-plush robe.
Two Bottles Of Water
If you feel like these aren’t worth much, wait five years.
Jewel-Filled Piñata
Only got to use it once, but it was worth it.
Allowed To Eavesdrop On One Nancy Pelosi Insider-Trading Conversation
Normally the best insider tips are reserved for Pelosi, but Menendez was allowed to press his ear against her door for a full five minutes.
Great Sphinx Of Giza
It’s unclear where the bulk of this ancient Egyptian monument went, but chunks of it filled up two guest rooms in Menendez’s home and most of his garage.
One Year Of Super Duolingo
With this boost, Menendez has allegedly reached the Diamond League and is looking forward to hitting his 200-day streak.
A Magical Bird That Can Guide Its Owner To The Nearest Wawa No Matter How Lost They May Be
The cursed beast was given in exchange for an aluminum-siding contract in Trenton.
‘Best-Bribed Senator’ Trophy
For outstanding work in an ultra-competitive field.
A Cameo In A Marvel Property
Only a TV show, though—it’s not like he’s the president.
Hockey Stick Signed By Kevin Smith
For this prop used in the original Clerks, Menendez reportedly interfered in more than two dozen federal prosecutions.
1986 Chevy Nova Hatchback
Perfect for cruising the streets or just hanging in the Target parking lot with buddies.
The Personal Cell Phone Number Of The New York Jet’s Head Coach
The privilege to drunkenly call Robert Saleh at 3:45 a.m. and slur out one’s thoughts on how to turn the franchise around was formerly reserved for Menendez only.
One Large Soda
Hey, not his fault that he gets thirsty!