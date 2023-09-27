Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Breaking News

Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has pleaded “not guilty” to sweeping federal charges that accuse him of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts in exchange for political favors. The Onion examined every bribe the Democratic senator has accepted while in office, and this is what was found.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Handful Of Acorns

Handful Of Acorns

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Menendez had already performed several political favors before realizing he easily could’ve gathered them himself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sterilite-Brand Gold Bar Storage Bin

Sterilite-Brand Gold Bar Storage Bin

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

To keep gold bars in.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Campaign Contributions

Campaign Contributions

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Oh, wait, these are actually the legal kinds of bribes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

$174,000 Senate Salary

$174,000 Senate Salary

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Yearly payouts allegedly accepted as part of a quid pro quo with U.S. corporations and military contractors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

An Ultra-Comfy Robe

An Ultra-Comfy Robe

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Shower time sure is a lot more fun with this mega-plush robe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Two Bottles Of Water

Two Bottles Of Water

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

If you feel like these aren’t worth much, wait five years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jewel-Filled Piñata

Jewel-Filled Piñata

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Only got to use it once, but it was worth it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Allowed To Eavesdrop On One Nancy Pelosi Insider-Trading Conversation

Allowed To Eavesdrop On One Nancy Pelosi Insider-Trading Conversation

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Normally the best insider tips are reserved for Pelosi, but Menendez was allowed to press his ear against her door for a full five minutes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Great Sphinx Of Giza

Great Sphinx Of Giza

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

It’s unclear where the bulk of this ancient Egyptian monument went, but chunks of it filled up two guest rooms in Menendez’s home and most of his garage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

One Year Of Super Duolingo

One Year Of Super Duolingo

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

With this boost, Menendez has allegedly reached the Diamond League and is looking forward to hitting his 200-day streak.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A Magical Bird That Can Guide Its Owner To The Nearest Wawa No Matter How Lost They May Be

A Magical Bird That Can Guide Its Owner To The Nearest Wawa No Matter How Lost They May Be

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

The cursed beast was given in exchange for an aluminum-siding contract in Trenton.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

‘Best-Bribed Senator’ Trophy

‘Best-Bribed Senator’ Trophy

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

For outstanding work in an ultra-competitive field.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A Cameo In A Marvel Property

A Cameo In A Marvel Property

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Only a TV show, though—it’s not like he’s the president.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hockey Stick Signed By Kevin Smith

Hockey Stick Signed By Kevin Smith

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

For this prop used in the original Clerks, Menendez reportedly interfered in more than two dozen federal prosecutions.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1986 Chevy Nova Hatchback

1986 Chevy Nova Hatchback

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Perfect for cruising the streets or just hanging in the Target parking lot with buddies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Personal Cell Phone Number Of The New York Jet’s Head Coach

The Personal Cell Phone Number Of The New York Jet’s Head Coach

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

The privilege to drunkenly call Robert Saleh at 3:45 a.m. and slur out one’s thoughts on how to turn the franchise around was formerly reserved for Menendez only.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

One Large Soda

One Large Soda

Image for article titled Every Bribe Bob Menendez Accepted While A U.S. Senator

Hey, not his fault that he gets thirsty!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

What Alex Jones Spent Money On While Claiming To Be Bankrupt

Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Back To Homepage

Advertisement