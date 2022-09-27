AUSTIN, TX—Noting that her hiring manager seemed particularly interested in her skills as a future mother, Tesla job candidate Laurie Silva told reporters Tuesday that every question she’d been asked during her interview had been about raising a baby with Elon Musk. “I think it went well, but most of the last hour was focused on my fertility, my motherly instincts, and my interest in co-parenting with the CEO,” said Silva, adding that she was asked questions about breastfeeding, childcare, and her opinions on raising a child with an absentee father. “I guess I knew the interview would be challenging, but I definitely wasn’t ready for all the questions about the father of my children going to Mars, or sharing child support with 30 to 40 other children. In retrospect, I probably shouldn’t have asked about Talulah or Grimes. But they really seemed to like the fact that I was young, fertile, and white!” At press time, Silva told reporters that she had gotten the job, assuming she was ready to sign an NDA, move to Austin, and name the baby “[spaceship emoji].”

.