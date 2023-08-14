Every Season Finale Of Drama Ends With Close-Up Of Supposedly Dead Character’s Eyes Springing Open

LOS ANGELES—Insisting that the twist never ceased to shock and amaze them, fans reported Monday that every season finale of the popular drama Black Gardens ended with a close-up of a supposedly dead character’s eye springing open. “Yeah, so they did this in the first five seasons with other characters, but this time it’s Seth Glen they have lying in a hospital bed, getting pronounced dead, and then—wham—just before the credits roll they zoom in on his eyelid rising,” said longtime Black Gardens fan Pete Tegvar, who reportedly marveled at the manner in which the revelation was unveiled just as every cast member left the supposedly deceased character alone, despite many of them having died and come back to life in exactly this manner in earlier seasons. “It’s really smart, because right when you hear the EKG’s audio flatline, one of the characters who plotted Seth’s death says, ‘Good riddance.’ And then, just as you think he’s really gone, they bring the beeping back. You hear him take a deep breath. And then it’s straight to credits. Man, I wonder what they’re going to do next season finale?” At press time, the show’s creators confirmed that the next season finale would likely feature a character appearing to die and then coming back to life just as their eye opens.