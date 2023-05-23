NEW YORK—Exploring the touching stories that unfold following the sudden death of a beloved mother and wife, every short film showing at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival is about a widowed father learning to braid his daughter’s hair, sources confirmed Tuesday. All 76 short films featured in this year’s lineup are said to center around the relationship between a man and his young child as he struggles to teach himself how to divide her hair into three sections and weave the tresses together in the absence of her mother. According to reports, each film charts a father’s mounting frustration as he messes up his daughter’s French braid, milkmaid braid, or cornrows, and grows angrier at his fate with each broken hair tie and unraveled braid. But through love and determination, the grieving widowers in the festival’s various animated, narrative, and documentary shorts reportedly overcome the obstacles of braiding, heal their wounds, and form a stronger bond with their daughter. Among festival insiders, My Daughter’s Plaits is rumored to be the favorite to win this year’s Best Short, though it is expected to face stiff competition from The Father, The Widower, and The Braid.

