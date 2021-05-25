Everyday Products You Never Knew Actually Started In The Military

The U.S. government spends billions of dollars on weapons development each year, but once in a while, they accidentally invent products for regular people. Here are several household items you use every day but never realized actually started in the military.
Pam Cooking Spray
Although it’s mostly used as nonstick cooking oil today, Pam Cooking Spray was actually developed by the U.S. military during WWII to help allied soldiers slip through prison bars in the event they were captured.
Super Glue
Invented in 1942, super glue was originally an integral part of the doomed “Operation Glue Hitler’s Butt to His Chair.”
Guns
Long before guns became a fashion accessory or a toy for adults, guns were actually used in war to launch high-velocity projectiles.
Las Vegas Raiders
Now a long-time member of the NFL, the professional football team started out as a special forces unit that was washed out for being too violent.
Blowjobs
Not so anti-military now, huh?
Reality
The simulation that encapsulates everything you’ve ever known and everyone you’ve ever loved is part of an advanced algorithm being played out in the basement of the Pentagon that was left running over a long weekend.
Slinky
This popular children’s toy was originally developed by the military in 1904 to assess the structural integrity of enemy stairs.
Potatoes
The ubiquitous root vegetable began as an early army experiment into whether it was possible to grow cannonballs.
M93 Hornet Mines
The wide-area mines that you can find in any store today were commissioned by the U.S. military in 1987 to disable tanks and other armored vehicles.
The Dipped Cone
During the Vietnam War, soldiers needed a way to keep their creamy snacks from dripping as they made their way into sweltering jungles.
Twist-Off Bottle Caps
Although the private industry was slow to adopt their use, twist-off bottles were introduced into military supplies after an alarming number of soldiers injured themselves trying to open canteens with their service pistols.
Candles
Candles were quickly adored by the general population after the government gave one as a gift to a soldier they really didn’t know that well.
Duct Tape
The same super-strong adhesive tape used to shut the mouths of hostages today was first used to shut the mouths of prisoners of war.
Tom Cruise
While Tom Cruise originally began as a military experiment to build morale, today he is a Hollywood celebrity beloved by civilians everywhere.
Lockheed Martin Dual Mode Laser Guided Bomb
Now regarded as a popular kitchen utensil, this highly accurate missile system was originally created as a way to defend against enemy forces from a safe distance.
Walkie-Talkies
The two-way radio was invented so soldiers could keep talking to their friends after curfew without their parents finding out.
Pasties
Stealth maneuvers like Operation Desert Storm called for agents to cover up nipples that could easily be detected by enemy radar.
Hot Dog Buns
This bread now used for frankfurters was originally employed by portly German soldiers during WWI to disguise ammunition as food behind enemy lines.
Fleetwood Mac
The band was formed following high-level government pressure to combat the popularity of ABBA.
Atomic Bombs
Although these household staples are now used for everything from getting rid of ants to helping clean out the basement, there was actually a brief period soon after their creation when they were only used during military combat.
