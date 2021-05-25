Everyday Products You Never Knew Actually Started In The Military

Slideshow

Everyday Products You Never Knew Actually Started In The Military

Everyday Products You Never Knew Actually Started In The Military

The U.S. government spends billions of dollars on weapons development each year, but once in a while, they accidentally invent products for regular people. Here are several household items you use every day but never realized actually started in the military.

Pam Cooking Spray

Pam Cooking Spray

Although it’s mostly used as nonstick cooking oil today, Pam Cooking Spray was actually developed by the U.S. military during WWII to help allied soldiers slip through prison bars in the event they were captured.

Super Glue

Super Glue

Invented in 1942, super glue was originally an integral part of the doomed “Operation Glue Hitler’s Butt to His Chair.”

Guns

Guns

Long before guns became a fashion accessory or a toy for adults, guns were actually used in war to launch high-velocity projectiles.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

Now a long-time member of the NFL, the professional football team started out as a special forces unit that was washed out for being too violent.

Blowjobs

Blowjobs

Not so anti-military now, huh?

Reality

Reality

The simulation that encapsulates everything you’ve ever known and everyone you’ve ever loved is part of an advanced algorithm being played out in the basement of the Pentagon that was left running over a long weekend.

Slinky

Slinky

This popular children’s toy was originally developed by the military in 1904 to assess the structural integrity of enemy stairs.

Potatoes

Potatoes

The ubiquitous root vegetable began as an early army experiment into whether it was possible to grow cannonballs.

M93 Hornet Mines

M93 Hornet Mines

The wide-area mines that you can find in any store today were commissioned by the U.S. military in 1987 to disable tanks and other armored vehicles.

The Dipped Cone

The Dipped Cone

During the Vietnam War, soldiers needed a way to keep their creamy snacks from dripping as they made their way into sweltering jungles.

Twist-Off Bottle Caps

Twist-Off Bottle Caps

Although the private industry was slow to adopt their use, twist-off bottles were introduced into military supplies after an alarming number of soldiers injured themselves trying to open canteens with their service pistols.

Candles

Candles

Candles were quickly adored by the general population after the government gave one as a gift to a soldier they really didn’t know that well.

Duct Tape

Duct Tape

The same super-strong adhesive tape used to shut the mouths of hostages today was first used to shut the mouths of prisoners of war.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

While Tom Cruise originally began as a military experiment to build morale, today he is a Hollywood celebrity beloved by civilians everywhere.

Lockheed Martin Dual Mode Laser Guided Bomb

Lockheed Martin Dual Mode Laser Guided Bomb

Now regarded as a popular kitchen utensil, this highly accurate missile system was originally created as a way to defend against enemy forces from a safe distance.

Walkie-Talkies

Walkie-Talkies

The two-way radio was invented so soldiers could keep talking to their friends after curfew without their parents finding out.

Pasties

Pasties

Stealth maneuvers like Operation Desert Storm called for agents to cover up nipples that could easily be detected by enemy radar.

Hot Dog Buns

Hot Dog Buns

This bread now used for frankfurters was originally employed by portly German soldiers during WWI to disguise ammunition as food behind enemy lines.

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac

The band was formed following high-level government pressure to combat the popularity of ABBA.

Atomic Bombs

Atomic Bombs

Although these household staples are now used for everything from getting rid of ants to helping clean out the basement, there was actually a brief period soon after their creation when they were only used during military combat.

