Everyone On Camping Trip Just Gets Out Of Way While Friend Who Knows What He’s Doing Takes Care Of Everything

BIG BEAR, CA—In an effort to avoid interfering with his process, everyone on a camping trip reportedly just got out of the way Friday while their friend Jacob Lopez, who knows what he’s doing, took care of everything. “Seems like Jake’s got it all under control,” said Daryl Steadman, a member of the party, who carried a cooler the picnic table before ultimately stepping aside and letting Lopez take charge of pitching the tent, building the fire, and stowing the food. “I feel bad that he’s doing everything, but I’d honestly just be slowing him down if I tried to help. He’s done this a ton of times, so I’m sure it’s no big deal for him.” At press time, the rest of the campers decided to do their part by cracking open a few beers while Lopez searched for kindling.